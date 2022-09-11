Couple Gives $25 Thrifted Cabinet an Epic Makeover That Can Be Done In Just One Day

Thrifting and giving vintage furniture a new, refreshed look can be quite the project. However, don’t be discouraged. No master of any trade was born that way. Thrifting - as well as refurbishing - furniture might take some experience but mistakes are there to learn from. The fastest and easiest way to give dull-thrifted furniture a new look is with paint. However, there is more to it and you might want to invest in some handy tools that would help you speed up your project in no time. Especially if you are seeking a career in selling refurbished furniture, as there certainly is a market for it but time is money.

Let’s pay attention to TikTok creators Sarah and Dan, who go by the user name @joineryanddesignco, as they transform this somewhat swanky $25 dull cabinet into something you could find at Williams Sonoma Home.

This looks stunning and sure gives off posh vibes. What makes it look expensive is the contrast between the black paint and the brass-colored hardware. Sarah and Dan went all out by taking a few inches off and adding an arch to the top, but if you are inexperienced and don’t have all the tools, you can start by sanding down the surface and buying paint specifically for wood furniture. The key factor that makes a furniture piece look high-end is usually the color of the paint. You can even add art to it. Looking at the comments, other TikTok users liked the makeover as well, by giving positive feedback.

As you can see, the options are endless when it comes to making something old look brand new again and often even better. With that said, make sure to scope out your local Goodwill for some furniture that is in need of some fresh paint.