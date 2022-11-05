Woman Brings Life Back to a Miserable Vintage Chair

Nothing is better than walking into an antique mall, digging through drawers, shuffling between books, or walking to the back patio of “discarded” items to find the perfect antique that was just waiting for your arrival.

The beauty of antique furniture is that many of which can be revamped to create modern pieces without compromising its timeless presence. This is exactly what @tastemadehome did when she found a sad lost chair hidden among many other objects at an antique store.

Upon shopping at a thrift store this woman spotted something many others looked past… a wood framed chair whose wooden surface was battered and seat cushion filled with holes and mushed down from being sat in a few times too many. She instantly saw the potential; the chair had, brought it home and began to give it new life. Starting with removing the seat cushion she then cleaned and polished the entire wooden frame of the chair. She traced the old cushion cut out onto the off white linen fabric. After attaching a new padding for the cushion she added the final fabric over the top, and revealed the modern makeover the chair got.

We love the makeover the chair got and after seeing its final result would figure she spent a fortune to have it displayed in her space.



