Woman Gives Thrifted Couch a Makeover and It Was One Wild Ride

We appreciate folks who are able to show the whole creative process!

Ever had something that just didn’t fit in your house but you didn’t want to throw it away either? Or maybe you’ve found something at a thrift store with some good bones, but the outward appearance isn’t all that great.

We get it! So many awesome thrifts and flips start out that way, including this one from one super creative TikTok user!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

When Lessi (golessi on TikTok) found an old, dumpy-looking couch at her local GoodWill, she could not only realize just how unattractive the piece was but also the possibilities that lay underneath the ‘vintage’ outside.

But what we love most about this video is that Lessi shows us that, sometimes, not everything goes to plan. In fact, she starts by looking to paint the couch (which IS possible with the right prep), but the idea quickly goes a bit south. The first coat of paint was grey when the creator was going for black, so she returned the first paint for a second can. Unfortunately, even this doesn’t create a deep enough color for her needs, so Lessi decided to pivot.

Using some left over faux-fur, Lessi covers the entire couch with spray adhesive then lays the hot pink fur down on top. A little draping, some tucking, and some cutting along the seams, and she winds up with a pretty cute little hot pink and black couch that looks like it came straight out of a movie from the nineties, and to be honest, we are a little in love.

Lessi and this awesome couch prove that sometimes mistakes can wind up creating the most potential for an item, and that you should always be ready to pivot and try something new when your first idea falls through.

You might just wind up with something better than your original vision!