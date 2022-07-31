Skip to main content

Woman Gives Thrifted Couch a Makeover and It Was One Wild Ride

We appreciate folks who are able to show the whole creative process!

Ever had something that just didn’t fit in your house but you didn’t want to throw it away either? Or maybe you’ve found something at a thrift store with some good bones, but the outward appearance isn’t all that great.

We get it! So many awesome thrifts and flips start out that way, including this one from one super creative TikTok user!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

When Lessi (golessi on TikTok) found an old, dumpy-looking couch at her local GoodWill, she could not only realize just how unattractive the piece was but also the possibilities that lay underneath the ‘vintage’ outside.

But what we love most about this video is that Lessi shows us that, sometimes, not everything goes to plan. In fact, she starts by looking to paint the couch (which IS possible with the right prep), but the idea quickly goes a bit south. The first coat of paint was grey when the creator was going for black, so she returned the first paint for a second can. Unfortunately, even this doesn’t create a deep enough color for her needs, so Lessi decided to pivot.

Using some left over faux-fur, Lessi covers the entire couch with spray adhesive then lays the hot pink fur down on top. A little draping, some tucking, and some cutting along the seams, and she winds up with a pretty cute little hot pink and black couch that looks like it came straight out of a movie from the nineties, and to be honest, we are a little in love.

Lessi and this awesome couch prove that sometimes mistakes can wind up creating the most potential for an item, and that you should always be ready to pivot and try something new when your first idea falls through.

You might just wind up with something better than your original vision!

kid with stickers
Article

Bored? Here’s How to Make Your Own Stickers!

1 hour ago
side table
Article

There Is a Speaker Side Table at 5 Below and Everyone Is Freaking Out Over It

23 hours ago
hanging flowers
Article

Man Creates Gorgeous Hanging Flower Garden Using Plastic Bottles

Jul 30, 2022
broom and wall
Article

Woman Creates New Look In Laundry Room Using Interesting Paint 'Brush'

Jul 30, 2022
lightbulb terrarium
Article

Crafty Creator Uses Dollar Store Lightbulbs To Create Adorable Terrariums

Jul 29, 2022
blue geode
Article

Man Makes Gorgeous DIY Geode Mirrors For Twin Sisters

Jul 29, 2022
Wine glass
Article

Husband Makes Perfect Cubby For Boxed Wine In the Fridge

Jul 29, 2022
lights on path
Article

Woman Makes “Solar Light Butterflies” Out of Dollar Store Finds

Jul 29, 2022
backyard makeover
Article

Watch Backyard Transform From Dry Grass Patch to Oasis

Jul 29, 2022
shutterstock_572548042
Article

Apothecarist Shows Us How to Easily Make Oregano Oil

Jul 29, 2022
alice in wonderland decor
Article

This “Alice in Wonderland” Dollar Store Centerpiece Is Perfect for Any Themed Party

Jul 29, 2022
painting rainbows
Article

Woman’s Entire House Is Covered In Rainbows and It looks Like Something Out of a Dream

Jul 29, 2022
Garlic
Article

This U.K. Woman's Improvised Garlic Rack Hack Is Genius

Jul 28, 2022
Yarn
Article

DIY Yarn Art Is a Simple Way to Make the House Look Super Chic

Jul 28, 2022
room renovation
Article

Couple Renovating Master Bedroom Discovers Something Pretty Amazing Behind Dry Wall

Jul 28, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.