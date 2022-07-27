Skip to main content

Woman Rehabbing a Thrifted 1950s Chair Makes Happy Discovery

This is like a unicorn thrifting moment.

Thrifting requires a good pair of eyes, a good chunk of time and a nice amount of patience when on the hunt for a good find. And when you get your hands on a hot item and the price tag is affordable, that makes that particular thrifting moment even better. However, when you have a vintage item that can be restored back to its’ original condition, it’s at that moment when you realize— it actually does get better.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @moxie.vintage who scored a 1950s club chair at an estate sale and made a lovely discovery while doing a little rehab on the thrift find. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, while she was deep cleaning the chair’s cushions, she spotted a small hole on the top corner of the back cushion. Curious, she opted to carefully open it more, only to discover the original bright yellow-green and plaid fabric in pristine condition! This rarely happens that you’re able to find a 70 year-old item in such great condition!

Viewers in the comment section were just as ecstatic about this unicorn moment as the new owners were. “Wow and in perfect condition! What a score!” @simberlypoppins wrote. “Gotta love that the original owners decided to just sew over the old fabric versus ripping it up,” @itssbirdie shared. “Beautiful. So much better than that blue,” another TikTok user commented.

We love a good thrift find and this one has to be one of the best we’ve come across!

