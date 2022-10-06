Woman Flips “Grandma Table” and Sells It For a Pretty Penny

Flipping furniture is a favorite hobby for many people across social media and for good reasons, too. When you find a good piece of furniture that has potential, whether it’s thrifted or on the side of the road, it’s usually a lot cheaper than purchasing furniture from a furniture store or boutique. Additionally, you can also sell the flipped furniture piece and make a pretty good profit from it, too!

Such is the case with TikTok content creator and furniture flipper aficionado @typsyflypsy who took a free boring-looking “grandma table” and turned that trash into cash!

Picking up the “grandma table” from a huge pile of random furniture and goods on the side of the road, she took it home and put in some work before flipping it and making money off of it. To start off the flipping project, she sanded the table, painted the whole table black before adding a little gray to the top of the table and smoothing it out with her hands. To finish the project, she sealed the table with fast-drying, water-based poly urethane spray. She added a few decor pieces such as these two cute miniature houses and a faux plant, which made the the gray color of the table top really pop!

Her viewers and followers in the comment section were mixed with reactions with some people not really liking the outcome, however, she was able to make a quick $200 from it!