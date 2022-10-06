Skip to main content

Woman Flips “Grandma Table” and Sells It For a Pretty Penny

Don’t judge a thrift item by it’s cover… judge it’s potential!

Flipping furniture is a favorite hobby for many people across social media and for good reasons, too. When you find a good piece of furniture that has potential, whether it’s thrifted or on the side of the road, it’s usually a lot cheaper than purchasing furniture from a furniture store or boutique. Additionally, you can also sell the flipped furniture piece and make a pretty good profit from it, too!

Such is the case with TikTok content creator and furniture flipper aficionado @typsyflypsy who took a free boring-looking “grandma table” and turned that trash into cash!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Picking up the “grandma table” from a huge pile of random furniture and goods on the side of the road, she took it home and put in some work before flipping it and making money off of it. To start off the flipping project, she sanded the table, painted the whole table black before adding a little gray to the top of the table and smoothing it out with her hands. To finish the project, she sealed the table with fast-drying, water-based poly urethane spray. She added a few decor pieces such as these two cute miniature houses and a faux plant, which made the the gray color of the table top really pop!

Her viewers and followers in the comment section were mixed with reactions with some people not really liking the outcome, however, she was able to make a quick $200 from it! 

fall decorations
Article

Woman Proves Fall Décor Goes Beyond Pumpkins

shutterstock_573172159
Article

Wife Has Sweetest Reaction to Getting New Siding On the House

garden house
Article

Someone 3D Printed a Whole House For the Frog Who Lives In Their Fence Post

Bathroom
Article

Watch Woman Transforms Her WC From Boring to Bohemian-Looking

shutterstock_1935210254
Article

Man Rigs Up a Genuis Way to Rake His Field Quickly

shutterstock_1992591233
Article

Funny Doormat Keeps Church of Latter Day Saints Recruiters Away

cool pumpkin
Article

Watch This Woman Shares an Easy Pumpkin Carving Hack

shutterstock_1485995702
Article

You Need to Give Your Bar Cart a Creepy Makeover

decorated cake stand
Article

New Jersey Home Décor Maven Uses a Cake Stand To Create Beautiful Fall Décor

Cluttered home
Article

The 20/20 Rule Will Help You Seriously DeClutter Your House

Flowers
Article

Instead of Throwing Away Your Old Vases, Do This Instead

cauldron
Article

This Light Up Cauldron Is an Easy Yet Impressive DIY Decoration

messy closet
Article

Recovering Hoarder Shares Journey to Learn How to Clean

cleaning dust
Article

Here’s How to Keep Your Home Dust-Free for Longer

FLoral crystal bouquet
Article

These Gothic-Inspired Bouquets Need to Be Part of Your Next Wedding

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.