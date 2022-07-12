This TicTac Terrarium Is Totally Useless But Is Still Pretty Cool

For some plant enthusiasts (or plant parents), caring for their plants is practically a full-time job. They have a watering schedule they consistently stick to and if they’re away and unable to tend to their precious plants, they have someone coming over to check on them or at least have a great plant watering hack.

On the other hand, there are some plant parents who love their plant babies so much they opt to not be without them at all if they can help it. And such is the case with this plant terrarium aficionado and TikTok user, @terrarium.designs. They uploaded a video showing us how they made a portable plant terrarium out of a TicTac container and it’s the cutest little upcycle

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, they simply ate the TicTacs (thankfully, this isn’t hard to do!) and peeled the logo off of the container before cleaning the container. Next, they added soil and gently patted it down before adding a little moss, their String of Turtles plant, a few twigs of spider wood and finally, a few droplets of water before applying the lid to complete this tiny DIY.

Plant terrariums are already cool, but this little transformation has to be one of the cutest plant terrariums we’ve ever seen!

Would you try this?