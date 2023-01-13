Woman Has Genius Use for Thrifted Tie Rack

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

As you may have noticed, the world is constantly changing. People's tastes and interests change, they move to new cities or countries, and over time they will realize that some of their belongings are no longer useful to them.

People often struggle with what to do with their old things (especially if they're still working fine). Some people throw things away; others try selling them online; still others hold garage sales or donate items that haven't been used in years. But one woman found another solution: she repurposed an old tie rack into a shoe storage shelf!

We don't know when or where this woman found her tie rack, but we can tell that she had a great idea. Tie racks are great for organizing things. They can be found in thrift stores or garage sales and can be used to store other items besides purses.

If you don't have a tie rack handy, you could also use your tie to hold the purse's straps together while walking around the house (maybe with some safety pins). That way, if you want to wear a different purse but still want to show off your cool new shoes, you have to pull out your old one from under your desk chair and put it on!

Folks in the comments shared their own repurposing genius in celebration of this woman's creativity.

"Dude, I have a scarf hanger that I use for belts." @Kerri B

And others offered helpful suggestions.

"Or necklaces?" @Carmen Jenice Torres

"It’s not made to hold that much weight but it is a great idea." @Ydkmb123fufu

You’ll be surprised by how many things you can repurpose—even if they seem to have no value. It just takes creativity and some elbow grease, but the result will be worth it!

