Instead of Re-Tiling Kitchen Floors, This Ohio Woman Paints Them and the End Result Is Stunning

She probably saved SO much money!

If you’ve ever been in an older house, then you know that some aspects of it occasionally need some major updating. Maybe the walls need a fresh coat of paint, a ceiling that needs to have that popcorn stuff removed, or some floors need to be entirely redone.

But how do you manage to make these major changes without blowing your budget? Well, you need to come up with clever workarounds, just like how this content creator on TikTok did when she was faced with tile floors that she couldn’t just pull up and replace!

Taylor Lewden, who is rather well known for thrifting, refurbishing, and decorating anything she can find (especially if its antiques), had almost met her match when she was faced with some old tiles floors. These tiles are dingy with age and just don’t match the modern aesthetic she was going for. But at the same time she didn’t want to pull them all up or put linoleum over the top of it, and she could see the potential in the tiles themselves.

So what did she do? Well, she went out and bought some paint and decided to upgrade those old tiles into a beautiful checkerboard pattern instead! She starts off by laying down a layer of paint, specifically Fusion mineral paints in Cashmere, to create a good base on which to work on. The paint also goes in the grout to create an entirely cohesive look and to save on time and energy as it makes it to where she doesn’t have to tape off each block individual from the grout lines.

From there, she starts creating the checkerboard pattern using the green Everett Fusion paint, creating a grid where she goes diagonally down each row. It takes a few coats to get everything thoroughly painted before being finished with a top coat to help seal everything in, but the end result is absolutely stunning, especially considering where she started from! 

