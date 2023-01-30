Woman Removes 53 Years of Dirt and Grime from Bathroom Tile Grout to Save Money

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to cleaning the bathroom, what is the thing that you hate the absolute most? And no, you can’t say the entire thing (even though that would be my answer as well!) For me it is a toss up between the toilets and the grout - I never can manage to get it as sparkling clean as I feel it should be!

But my own bathrooms, and grout lines, have nothing on the grout lines found in a 1970s house, which Hilary of LightsCamerasYork recently had to redo when she was in the middle of her house renovation!

Now, if you thought your own grout was a bit dirty after a small amount of time not being cleaned, I’d like you just to sit back for a second and picture what over fifty years of grout, and associated grime, would look like. Got a good mental picture? It’s probably quite gross, am I right?

So, how exactly would one go about cleaning all of that gunk and grime, especially if you don’t have the luxury of ripping everything up and starting fresh from scratch? Well, if you have the time and energy, you regrout the whole thing.

And yes, that means drilling down through and removing all of the old grout, which is exactly what Hilary does. Using a dremel tool and a small saw, she has to painstakingly go over each and every grout line, pulling up not only the grout itself but all of the dirt and grime and grossness with it.

The final step would obviously be to regrout everything, which is a lot of work in and of itself, but in the end Hilary will likely save a ton of money which is essential to a home renovation such as this one!



