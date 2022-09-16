Skip to main content

New Homeowners Rip Up Ugly Old Tile and Find a Happy Surprise

The hardwood is in surprisingly perfect condition!

Have you ever walked into an older home and been a bit stunned by something? Maybe it was some outdated tile that threw you right back to the seventies or an entire house that looks like it was plucked straight from decades ago?

We have seen a lot here at DenGarden and many people who either celebrate the old or need to revamp it to fit their new aesthetic completely. And we love it either way! There are so many awesome ways you can follow either path, but it is also just as enjoyable to get to see the journey.

So what would you do if you went to pull up some old, beat-up floor tiling only to discover near-perfect wood floors? Maybe you’d do exactly what this couple did when facing that circumstance!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The couple we are focusing on today are the owners of the OurHistoricalHouse channel on TikTok, and their videos are all about fixing up and renovating their 1923 Prairie Style home in Utah. To say that there was a lot of work to be done is an understatement, but there are some absolutely gorgeous hidden gems throughout the entire house.

And yet one thing neither of the two was expecting was to find an almost perfectly preserved wood floor underneath some, well… pretty ugly tile that ran throughout their house. We even get to see a bit of the old tile from before the renovation, and the yellowed color just doesn’t work.

With some sanding, a layer of wood filler to help fill in any cracks, and another heavy sanding to buff out everything that might have been left behind, the wood floors are restored to their former glory and we couldn’t be any happier for the couple! They have literally restored a piece of history, hidden for decades beneath tile, that would have gone unknown and unnoticed for the rest of time had they not put the time and effort into doing what they did! 

fall leaves
Article

This Fall Leaf Bangle Is the Perfect Autumn Activity For Kids

Black plant wall
Article

Couple Paints Their Floor Black and Has Zero Regrets

Bathroom
Article

Woman Uses Contact Paper For Renter-Friendly DIY Bathroom Makeover

unicorn in grass
Article

Woman Teaches Husband To Keep His Eyes Open While Trimming Trees

chickens in front of coop
Article

Need An Alternative Coop Bedding? Try This One Random Item!

pexels-josh-sorenson-63551
Article

This Woman’s Floors Are Covered In Seashells She Collected and It Looks Like the Bottom of the Ocean

Tile table
Article

Watch Woman Transform Plain IKEA Bench Into An Unique Piece Any Gen-Zer Would Die For

monstera plant
Article

Woman Makes #7 DIY Planter Out Of a Cardboard Box

shutterstock_2168697007
Article

Woman Gives Dresser a Girly, Glamorous Makeover With the Help Of a Kachan Modern Moroccan Stencil

fairycore aesthetic
Article

Woman Transforms Bathroom Into a Fairy-Core Dream

planting succulents
Article

This Is Why Your Succulents Keep Dying

bar cart
Article

Guess How Much This Thrifty Flipper Sold This Lightly Refurbished $5 Bar Cart For?

shutterstock_1883279494
Article

Woman Gives Her “Landing Zone” A Fun Update That Her Kids Can Enjoy Too

books
Article

This DIY Wallpaper Project Will Trick Guests Into Thinking It’s Expensive

cool pumpkin
Article

Woman Brilliantly Recreates a Hogwarts Halloween With Pumpkins From Target

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.