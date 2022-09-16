New Homeowners Rip Up Ugly Old Tile and Find a Happy Surprise

Have you ever walked into an older home and been a bit stunned by something? Maybe it was some outdated tile that threw you right back to the seventies or an entire house that looks like it was plucked straight from decades ago?

We have seen a lot here at DenGarden and many people who either celebrate the old or need to revamp it to fit their new aesthetic completely. And we love it either way! There are so many awesome ways you can follow either path, but it is also just as enjoyable to get to see the journey.

So what would you do if you went to pull up some old, beat-up floor tiling only to discover near-perfect wood floors? Maybe you’d do exactly what this couple did when facing that circumstance!

The couple we are focusing on today are the owners of the OurHistoricalHouse channel on TikTok, and their videos are all about fixing up and renovating their 1923 Prairie Style home in Utah. To say that there was a lot of work to be done is an understatement, but there are some absolutely gorgeous hidden gems throughout the entire house.

And yet one thing neither of the two was expecting was to find an almost perfectly preserved wood floor underneath some, well… pretty ugly tile that ran throughout their house. We even get to see a bit of the old tile from before the renovation, and the yellowed color just doesn’t work.

With some sanding, a layer of wood filler to help fill in any cracks, and another heavy sanding to buff out everything that might have been left behind, the wood floors are restored to their former glory and we couldn’t be any happier for the couple! They have literally restored a piece of history, hidden for decades beneath tile, that would have gone unknown and unnoticed for the rest of time had they not put the time and effort into doing what they did!