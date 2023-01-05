Watch as This New York Designer Turns a Piece of Wood Into a Tiled-Lamp of Art

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There is just something about furniture covered in tiles, such as this IKEA bench upgrade. Maybe because it looks artsy, or because it is art?

Artist and TikTok creator Ivey from Brooklyn, New York does that for a living - but instead of furniture, she creates light sculptures made of wood and covered in tiles. Let's check it out.

It sure is a piece of art before anything else!

As she mentioned in the comments section, she actually hired a carpenter who used wiggle wood and a lot of steam. Regarding the tiles, she used handmade Moroccan zellige tiles, which feel like sandstone. And lastly, she used the All Purpose joint compound, available at any hardware store.

Looking at the comments section, it seems as if TikTok loves it too. Although some people said they liked it the way it was, and others questioned why she would mess around with the wood.

Maybe because she can and it's art?

As TikToker @ciaffyy commented,

"This is perfect."

Indeed, it is. Although art never is perfect.

However, TikToker @emmabouwman4 wanted to know,

'Why would you mess with the wood like that?!?! It was perfect."



Wood is never perfect and it's just a durable and flexible medium to work with.

And TikToker @sp.chavis suggested,

"Imagine like gold or mirrors in the center spiral."

To which Ivey replied,

"That would be insane! Love this move."

That's a cool idea.

Another person (@a.cs.ta) said,

"Reminds me a lot of Luis Barragáns work. So cool!"



Not sure who that is, but being compared to an artist is cool as it is.





