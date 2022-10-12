Skip to main content

Woman’s “Time Crunch Craft” Is Perfect If You Need a Quik Gift and You’re Broke

Seriously, anyone could do this.

So you love crafts and DIY projects, but you feel like you aren't as good at them as other TikTokers? Don't worry - it takes some practice. You can start small by bedazzling a skull, perfect for Halloween. 

Or you can tune into this TikTok channel @shittycraftclub by creator Sam Reece, who shows easy DIY projects that are quick and budget-friendly. Like this macramé or as she calls it "MOCKramé."

WATCH THE VIDEO

Not sure what the difference is between a real macramé and this version, but looks real and pretty good to me. As you can see in her video, all you need is some sturdy and heavy-duty yarn or string. Cut them into 4 even strings, which should be two wingspans. Find their center, and knot them on top, where you have four loops. Hang it on a hook and get to work by separating the now eight strings (math I know) and knotting each pair evenly. Then you would connect them by knotting them with the other pairs, creating a sort of net. And lastly, make a big knot on the bottom, so whatever you want to carry is secured. 

This works well to hang small planters with pothos for example, or a pencil jar. Whichever it is, the lighter it is - the better. Since you only did a quick version without many knots.

This would also make a great last-minute gift!

