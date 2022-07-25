Skip to main content

Man’s Hack For Beating the Heat At Night Involves Some Soapy Water and Tin Foil

It sounds weird, but stay with us on this one…

It’s no surprise — many of us are dealing with record-breaking hot temperatures, but thanks to social media, we’ve come across many hacks to help us do our best to keep cool this summer. From learning how to properly care for our air conditioning units, to transforming an old trampoline into a swimming pool, we’ve just about seen it all — or so we thought — until we came across this hack from TikTok content creator, @darthunicorn3.0.

If you’re the type of person that likes for your room to be extra cold at night, but you don’t want to have a high electricity bill as a result of decreasing the temperature on your thermostat, or you’re simply looking for another option to keep cool besides using your ceiling fan on its’ highest setting, check out this unorthodox way to beat the heat in this quick video!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

All the content creator did was mix some soap and water and put into a spray bottle before spring the mixture all over his glass window. Afterwards, he applied the tin foil to the window, pushing it down onto the glass to keep it secured. He claims this method will for sure give you the coolest and coldest nights’ sleep!

We do have to warn you - he did a post a follow up video mentioning how the stains from the soap and water mixture were practically impossible to get rid of.

It’s a little different, we know, but all things considered, would you try this?

Woman using portable fan
Article

Woman Makes DIY Air Conditioner That Could Help If You're In a Heated Jam

59 minutes ago
end table
Article

Woman Makes Entire Sidetable From Dollar Store Items

4 hours ago
mailbox in yard
Article

There’s a Genius Reason This VA Man Keeps a Mailbox In His Back Garden

4 hours ago
horse trailer
Article

Business Owners Gives Old Horse Trailer A Jaw-Dropping Extreme Makeover

Jul 24, 2022
succulent terrarium
Article

Nashville Creator Transforms Sidetable Into a Gorgeous Terrariums and Anyone Can Do It Too

Jul 24, 2022
pea pod
Article

Gardener’s Hack for Planting Peas Is Perfect

Jul 24, 2022
cleaning dust
Article

This UK Woman's Elixir Is a Sure-Fire Dust Repellant

Jul 24, 2022
garden house
Article

Man Transforms Old Garage Into Gardenhouse and the Results Are Stunning

Jul 23, 2022
secret room
Article

Dad’s Secret Man Cave Is Hidden In Plain Site

Jul 23, 2022
Mid-century wood leg plant stool
Article

Bohemian Plant Mom Shares Genius Hack So You Can Still Use Cute Plant Pots Without Drainage Holes

Jul 22, 2022
Tree stump
Article

Mom Repurposes Neighbor’s Cut-Down Tree and You Won’t Believe What She Made

Jul 22, 2022
Lavender
Article

Woman Claims This DIY Lavender Water Gets Rid of Roaches For Good

Jul 22, 2022
air conditioning units
Article

Texas Handyman Shows Us Easy Hack To Properly Care For Our A/C Units

Jul 22, 2022
Folding clothes
Article

Arizona Mom Shares Perfect Moving Hack That Will Make Moving (And Life) Much Easier

Jul 22, 2022
target storefront
Article

Florida Woman Shares Target Hack That Can Save Money Everytime You Use It

Jul 22, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.