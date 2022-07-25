Man’s Hack For Beating the Heat At Night Involves Some Soapy Water and Tin Foil

It’s no surprise — many of us are dealing with record-breaking hot temperatures, but thanks to social media, we’ve come across many hacks to help us do our best to keep cool this summer. From learning how to properly care for our air conditioning units, to transforming an old trampoline into a swimming pool, we’ve just about seen it all — or so we thought — until we came across this hack from TikTok content creator, @darthunicorn3.0.

If you’re the type of person that likes for your room to be extra cold at night, but you don’t want to have a high electricity bill as a result of decreasing the temperature on your thermostat, or you’re simply looking for another option to keep cool besides using your ceiling fan on its’ highest setting, check out this unorthodox way to beat the heat in this quick video!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

All the content creator did was mix some soap and water and put into a spray bottle before spring the mixture all over his glass window. Afterwards, he applied the tin foil to the window, pushing it down onto the glass to keep it secured. He claims this method will for sure give you the coolest and coldest nights’ sleep!

We do have to warn you - he did a post a follow up video mentioning how the stains from the soap and water mixture were practically impossible to get rid of.

It’s a little different, we know, but all things considered, would you try this?