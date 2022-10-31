Skip to main content

Designer Makes Tiny Home Look Like a Mansion

We wouldn’t hate living there!

When the COVID-19 pandemic started many people decided to give up their apartments, or sell their houses, to buy a van instead and travel across the states. However, the next best thing on the market was - and still is - portable tiny homes. Yes, you read correctly!

However, just because it has the word "tiny" it - doesn't mean it's the size of an RV. This designer of Shaye's Tiny Homes (@shayestinyhomes) demonstrates in their video how massive a tiny home can actually be.

WATCH THE VIDEO

I would so buy one! Unfortunately, they are located in New Zealand and don't ship worldwide. However, if you are in New Zealand and interested in the process of owning a tiny home, you can check out their website for more info.

For now let's just admire this lovely place which has a huge porch, and two big bedrooms! 

The porch itself makes already all the difference when it comes to giving the illusion of space. As soon as you come in, you find the kitchen area, which is pretty spacious in comparison to some New York City apartments I've seen. To your right is the living room area, and all the way to the left is the guest bedroom, which is next to a fancy-looking and spacious bathroom. Right by the kitchen, is the stairway to heaven that leads up to a massive master bedroom. Look how roomy it is and how much natural light comes in! Honestly, it looks so much better than any apartment I've ever lived in.

It's flexible, sustainable, and in the long run more affordable than owning a house or a condo. And the best part is if you decide to relocate - you just take it with you. 

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

stain removal
Article

This Amazon Stain Remover Works Like Literal Magic

herbs
Article

This Spiral Herb Garden Is the Stuff of “Kitchen Witch” Dreams

basement
Article

New Home Owner Uncovers a Secret Basement Her Seller Swore the House Didn’t Have

redoing furniture
Article

This Coffin Mirror Dresser Gets the Best Makeover

Seeds
Article

Woman Has Brilliant Idea to Keep Garden Seeds Organized

painting staircases
Article

Woman’s Simple Stair Makeover Changes the Entire Vibe of the Room

kid with secret
Article

Dad Makes Secret Passage Way to Playroom for Daughters and It’s Too Cool

dancing in bathroom
Article

Man Swears This “Potty Mop” Is a Bathroom Cleaning Game Changer

String lights
Article

Couple Creates DIY String Light Planter That Gives Off Instant Relaxation Vibes

Girls room re-do
Article

Parents Gift Daughter a Bedroom Makeover for 13th Birthday and It’s Too Cute

Bell Peppers
Article

Apparently We’ve Been Taking the Seeds Out Of Peppers Wrong Our Whole Lives

Winter Garden
Article

Gardener Shares Her Secrets for Harvesting All Winter Long

Rustic Bench
Article

Woman Creates Gorgeous Rustic Bench Out of Scaffolding Boards

porch
Article

This Screened-In Porch Gets the Coziest Makeover

Laundry
Article

Woman’s Laundry Room Is an Organizer’s Obsession

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.