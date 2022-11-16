Watch This Tiny House Transform Into a Colorful Sanctuary With a Few Easy Changes

Just because you live in small spaces, doesn't mean it can't be cute! Look at this 200sq ft apartment and how cute the owner decorated it. It's all about finding cool things and making them work.

This includes furniture, wallpaper or paint color, and decor - of course. TikTok creator Summer Ginther (@summerginther) knows what's up and shares the makeover progress of the tiny a-frame cabin she and her husband bought.

This cabin is so cute! Reminds me of a little witch house. I love what they've done with it.

First, the exterior of the cabin received a fresh paint job, and the interior got a complete facelift. As you can see, their style is a little bit rustic, mixed with modern century, and a touch of retro. However, it clearly works, as the color combo between the warm light colors compliments the cold darker tones.

It certainly gives off relaxing sanctuary vibes, maybe because they don't have a TV in their living area. That's right! Their living room- and dining room area look so cozy, with the huge lamps, the velvet-looking orange sofa, pink dining chairs, and retro wallpaper in flower power.

Here is a more detailed before and after video which captures the progress of each room, and my oh my - did they go to town with this makeover. Look at the bathroom before and after photo! I love the clawfoot bathtub and the flower pattern checkered tiles. You can't go wrong with checkered tiles, these are classic. And the best part is their kitchen! Would you look at this massive pink fridge?

The majority of their style has a black-and-white vibe to it, with a few accents of retro color in orange, royal green, and pink.

It's stunning!

This is a sign to get yourself an a-frame cabin!

