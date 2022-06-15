Skip to main content

Woman Makes The Tiniest Mexican Restaurant Out Of An Old Popcorn Box...and TikTok is Obsessed

This is the cutest book nook!

I love reading. It’s the one moment out of my day where I can escape my long to-do list and spend a few moments immersed in a good book. As much as I love reading, it’s only right that I have a dedicated and comfortable space to hold all of my precious books and it’s also the space where I do my writing, so it’s just as important that I have a little creative inspiration as well.

While I love my space as-is, I always admire and appreciate fellow book lovers reading spaces as well. So, when I came across this video from TikTok user @pomegranatepaperback and saw how she created the cutest Mexican restaurant book nook, I was immediately in awe. Her creativity skills are top notch!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Okay, I’ll admit, it was easy for me to fall in love with this project given that I thoroughly enjoy Mexican food and popcorn is my favorite snack, so this was a solid 10/10 for me. But can we appreciate, the detail that she put into this cute little book nook? I mean she did such a great job on this! She posted part two and part three of the book nook project and the final look is so impressive! The mini tacos, guacamole and plants are so cute!

One viewer in the comments, @__natalliee suggested for her to add some fairy lights to the nook to lighten it up and I agree; that tiny feature will enhance it even more!

Surprisingly, this book nook only cost her $20 and took six hours to complete. It’s *chef’s kiss* good!

