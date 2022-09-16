Skip to main content

NYCer Gives Tour of the Tiniest Apartment

She barely fits in it!

There is a running joke about New York apartments. They’re either small, cramped, or expensive. And honestly, depending on where you choose to live in New York itself, it could be all three at once!

But there is potential in these small spaces, especially if you know how to use your area wisely. In fact, tiny spaces can be one of the biggest tests of your potential, and are a great way to see just how creative you can be! Let’s take a look at one of the tiniest apartments in New York City and the woman who lives there!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Caleb Simpson is going through town and he stops another creator, Alaina Randazzo, and asks her if she would show him her tiny apartment. And by tiny - we mean TINY. When asked, Alaina reports that her entire apartment is only 80 feet by 150.

Furthermore, most of that space is vertical, with a small ladder going up to what we could graciously call a second story. Her stovetop area looks almost like something you would see in a dollhouse kitchen rather than full grown adults, but we do have to admit that it would make cleanup a lot easier!

However Alaina is able to do a ton with the space that is available. There are ‘seperate’ areas for her living room and bedroom, she is obviously able to cook easily enough, and there are tons of decorations to help bring the whole room to life. There is also a large window set up high on one wall that gives the area a ton of natural light, which is benefits greatly from.

We don’t get to see the loft upstairs, but we can only imagine that Alaina did just as awesome a job decorating that space as she did the lower area! So what about you - would you be able to live somewhere so small? Or would you give into the claustrophobia? 

shutterstock_1946806666
Article

Woman Paints Couch Green and the Results Are Stunning

feet in clover
Article

Woman Proves There's Way More Options to a Front Lawn Than Grass

ripping up floor
Article

New Homeowners Rip Up Ugly Old Tile and Find a Happy Surprise

fall leaves
Article

This Fall Leaf Bangle Is the Perfect Autumn Activity For Kids

Black plant wall
Article

Couple Paints Their Floor Black and Has Zero Regrets

Bathroom
Article

Woman Uses Contact Paper For Renter-Friendly DIY Bathroom Makeover

unicorn in grass
Article

Woman Teaches Husband To Keep His Eyes Open While Trimming Trees

chickens in front of coop
Article

Need An Alternative Coop Bedding? Try This One Random Item!

pexels-josh-sorenson-63551
Article

This Woman’s Floors Are Covered In Seashells She Collected and It Looks Like the Bottom of the Ocean

Tile table
Article

Watch Woman Transform Plain IKEA Bench Into An Unique Piece Any Gen-Zer Would Die For

monstera plant
Article

Woman Makes #7 DIY Planter Out Of a Cardboard Box

shutterstock_2168697007
Article

Woman Gives Dresser a Girly, Glamorous Makeover With the Help Of a Kachan Modern Moroccan Stencil

fairycore aesthetic
Article

Woman Transforms Bathroom Into a Fairy-Core Dream

planting succulents
Article

This Is Why Your Succulents Keep Dying

bar cart
Article

Guess How Much This Thrifty Flipper Sold This Lightly Refurbished $5 Bar Cart For?

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.