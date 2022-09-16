NYCer Gives Tour of the Tiniest Apartment

There is a running joke about New York apartments. They’re either small, cramped, or expensive. And honestly, depending on where you choose to live in New York itself, it could be all three at once!

But there is potential in these small spaces, especially if you know how to use your area wisely. In fact, tiny spaces can be one of the biggest tests of your potential, and are a great way to see just how creative you can be! Let’s take a look at one of the tiniest apartments in New York City and the woman who lives there!

Caleb Simpson is going through town and he stops another creator, Alaina Randazzo, and asks her if she would show him her tiny apartment. And by tiny - we mean TINY. When asked, Alaina reports that her entire apartment is only 80 feet by 150.

Furthermore, most of that space is vertical, with a small ladder going up to what we could graciously call a second story. Her stovetop area looks almost like something you would see in a dollhouse kitchen rather than full grown adults, but we do have to admit that it would make cleanup a lot easier!

However Alaina is able to do a ton with the space that is available. There are ‘seperate’ areas for her living room and bedroom, she is obviously able to cook easily enough, and there are tons of decorations to help bring the whole room to life. There is also a large window set up high on one wall that gives the area a ton of natural light, which is benefits greatly from.

We don’t get to see the loft upstairs, but we can only imagine that Alaina did just as awesome a job decorating that space as she did the lower area! So what about you - would you be able to live somewhere so small? Or would you give into the claustrophobia?