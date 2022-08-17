Skip to main content

The Internet Is Losing It Over The Tiniest Orange Ever Grown

What a harvest!

If you have ever spent time gardening, especially growing fruit or vegetables, then you’ve likely paid huge attention to your harvest. You want to see it grow big and healthy, and hopefully have enough to store over the long winter when you can no longer grow anything outside.

But sometimes, big things come in little packages, and even the smallest of harvests can still have a significant impact.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So let’s start off by saying a huge kudos to TikTok creator Gab’s orange tree. The focus of this video, said orange tree is now probably a bit renowned, at least in some circles, and has brought together a ton of people who would otherwise never have come across each other.

But what is so special about this tree? Well, that would be the ever-so-tiny oranges that it produces. Much like the rest of us, this poor tree obviously gave its all when it came to these infinitesimally tiny oranges, and even if no one would be able to enjoy them, except maybe some fairies in the garden, we can at least appreciate it for trying its best.

Before you ask - yes. The tree is obviously well taken care of, and orange, while tiny, is still pretty perfect. Gab even manages to cut it in two to reveal a typical orange, just in miniature scale. It almost looks like a toy orange, in fact, and we could easily see it being part of a Barbie set or something similar.

And luckily the tree has a TON of supporters. Gab’s comment section is absolutely flooded with commenter after commenter leaving loving statements, ranging from ‘literally the most perfect lil oranges ever’ to even naming the tree ‘Buddy’ and appreciating it for all of its efforts.

Now, we have to admit. Buddy the Tree deserves all of the love, and we would totally splurge for some mini oranges just to help support it, and its owner. 

