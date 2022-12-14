Mom Is Converting Basement Into an Entire Tiny Town for Kids Out of Scrap Wood as a Huge Christmas Gift

This is way more special than anything you’ll find in the stores.

When you hear "the holidays," you probably think of snow, Christmas trees, and presents under the tree. But what about tiny town-building? A woman converted her basement into a tiny town for her kids as a Christmas present!

Christmas can be pretty hard to beat, but this mom pulled out all the stops for her two kids, especially after hearing them talk about how they wanted a stage so they could put on plays.

The result was an entire stage made out of scrap wood for her children to play with in their basement. Folks were impressed and touched by this totally over the top, amazing Christmas gift.

"That is awesome!!!!" @Ashley Nielcen

"You just won Christmas." @Mers Momma

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. Even the creator was shocked at how well it came out.

"Aw, thanks! I’m nervous I’ll never be able to top this. EVER." @Project: DIY Our Home · Creator

We've gotta say, she can totally top this! When it comes to crafting handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts, there's always another opportunity to "top it." Plus, with all the memories these kids will make on this stage, they're guarateed the treasure of a lifetime.

You’ve got to admire a mom who puts her kids first. Not only that, but she did it amazingly and even found a way to build something incredible out of scraps. Now the kids have their little town where they can play and act out their dreams! That’s what Christmas is all about.

