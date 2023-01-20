Woman Uses Old Toy Beach Bucket To Create a Chic Modern Side Table

How she got from A to B is pretty impressive.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

You won't believe how creative people can get when funds are tight. Some create $100 dupes of $2,000 tables, while others create something fancy from the Dollar Tree.

However, German TikTok creator Bibi, who's the owner of the TikTok account @bibisliving, did something so genius and unique. Let's take a look!

Such a great idea!

It looks quite expensive, like it was bought from a fancy furniture store.

All that's needed for this DIY project are three things; a bamboo floor mat, a medium-sized toy beach bucket, and some hot glue.

You'd also need a table top.

And that's it.

You can probably find all material on Amazon, Home Depot, and the Dollar Tree. Instead of a toy beach bucket, you could also use a small trash can or any other type of bucket, such as a metal one.

The first step in this process is to remove the lining of the bamboo mat, add some glue to the toy bucket, wrap the mat around the bucket, and secure it with a little more glue towards the end. This should be pretty sturdy to hold the table top as well since it's a wooden one. However, you might want to glue the top on too, to secure it to the bamboo-bucket-stump, you just created.

And if you have some left-over Plaster of Paris, you could use that too if you want to change the texture and exterior of the stump.

Another easy and budget-friendly DIY side table project, I'll be adding to my list.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.