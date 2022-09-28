4-Year-Old Offers To Paint Mom An Epic Piece of Art for the Living Room and TBH It’s Better Than the Stuff At Home Goods

If you have a child or know anyone with a child, then you’ve probably seen examples of their artwork somewhere in the house. Maybe it was put up on the fridge for all to see or furiously scrubbed off of a wall when some poor parent wasn’t paying attention for 2.5 seconds and their daring darling decided to get a bit… creative.

Regardless, art should be celebrated, which is exactly what one mom did when her kiddo wanted to help her by creating a pretty painting for her wall.

So when Laney Morello’s tiny toddler set out to ‘make her some art’, she was wholeheartedly behind the effort. And when we say wholeheartedly, we mean that she got everything that her daughter could possibly need or want, including all sorts of paints and a canvas for her to spread her ideas across.

And the tiny tot went. to. town.

She carefully gets up and lays down several layers of paint then, with all the attention of a master craftsman, starts swirling and dragging, dipping and dotting, creating beautiful designs straight from her own mind onto the canvas at her fingertips. The little girl uses various techniques to help get her design ideas across, and we have to say - we are pretty impressed!



We might even have to use that paper towel trick ourselves next time we are feeling a bit crafty!

And if the toddler gets nearly as much paint on herself as she does the canvas itself, well isn’t that just a part of the core memory that she is making here? Paint washes off, after all, but she’ll forever hold this cherished memory in her head and Laney will always have a gorgeous piece of artwork straight from her brilliant and creative daughter’s hands.

Of course, if she becomes some famous painter one day, Laney can also say she has the very first ‘original’!