Skip to main content

Woman’s Lemon Tree Starts Looking a Bit Rough and You’ll Never Guess Why

Well, if that isn't the cutest thing we've seen today!

Have you ever tried to grow a couple plants indoors? Maybe some flowers, or if you are trying to go for something a little bit more ‘beneficial’ to you, maybe some indoor fruits or herbs? Smaller lemon trees seem to do well when grown indoors, and can typically be cared for quite easily - but there are always little things to keep your eye out for, from adequate sunlight to pests getting at their roots.

But what if you were to raise an indoor lemon tree, only to see it developing some rather unusual spots all of a sudden… Well, that is exactly what happened to the family of Audrey Alcid and their own lovely little lemon tree!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

  

So Audrey starts the video by saying how she and her family had recently brought their lemon plant indoors now that it was starting to get a little bit colder outside, and it had been doing great! In fact, before it had finally begun to sprout lemons, it had been doing amazingly well!

But suddenly, after a while of the lemons finally sprouting and growing to their almost-ready-to-be-picked size, they began to get some rather odd marks. At first the marks were tiny, and they look amost like the start of mold. But before long the tiny markings start to look almost more like the teeth of some small creature has been gnawing on them.

And then the culprit was discovered - the toddler of the house. The tiny tot was actually wandering her way over and taking a few gnawing bites out of the bottom, and had done so at least a few times! She obviously doesn’t mind the taste, or her baby teeth are coming in, and she just wanted something that felt good on her gums.

Of course lemons aren’t the only things to suffer a good bite! In fact - Audrey’s mom walked away for about two point five seconds and the little one already had bitten her way into a tomato and was halfway through it before she’d gotten back. Well, at least she’s getting her daily dose of veggies in?


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

green tomatoes on vine
Article

Nonna Shares Sustainability Tip That Will Save Your Green Tomatoes!

lamp shade
Article

Woman Creates Stunning DIY Vintage Lampshades and Her Process Is Fascinating

laundry room
Article

Woman No Longer Uses Bleach Thanks to This Simple Life Hack

gingerbread
Article

Here's Where You Can Find the Highly Coveted (And Sold Out!) Anthropologie Gingerbread House Doormat

cutting wrapping paper
Article

Here’s How to Wrap Cylindrical Gifts Like a Pro This Christmas

painting tiles
Article

Watch This Woman Use Miracle Paint to Transform Bathroom Tiles on a Budget

mom kitchen renovations
Article

Mom Shares What It’s Like Doing DIY Renovations With Kids

playing with shaving cream
Article

Man Uses Shaving Cream to Keep His Bathroom Mirror From Fogging Up…and It Works!

Xmas Tree
Article

This Is a Brilliant Hack for Adding Height to Your Christmas Tree

fireplace
Article

Woman Builds Her Own Fireplace and Now We Want to Too

Target aisles
Article

Tennessee Husband “Steals” Target Employee’s Radio and of Course Hilarity Ensues

man installing Christmas lights
Article

Neighbor Rescues Husband Who Got Stuck on Roof Putting Up Christmas Decorations

light up cloud
Article

This Light-Up Cloud Mural Will Be the Envy of the Block

mid century dresser
Article

Florida Couple Rescues Dresser From Trash and Brings It Back to Life With the Perfect Color

Greenhouse
Article

Man Heats Greenhouse In Winter For Free With This Hack

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.