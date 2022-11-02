Woman’s Lemon Tree Starts Looking a Bit Rough and You’ll Never Guess Why

Have you ever tried to grow a couple plants indoors? Maybe some flowers, or if you are trying to go for something a little bit more ‘beneficial’ to you, maybe some indoor fruits or herbs? Smaller lemon trees seem to do well when grown indoors, and can typically be cared for quite easily - but there are always little things to keep your eye out for, from adequate sunlight to pests getting at their roots.

But what if you were to raise an indoor lemon tree, only to see it developing some rather unusual spots all of a sudden… Well, that is exactly what happened to the family of Audrey Alcid and their own lovely little lemon tree!

WATCH VIDEO HERE





So Audrey starts the video by saying how she and her family had recently brought their lemon plant indoors now that it was starting to get a little bit colder outside, and it had been doing great! In fact, before it had finally begun to sprout lemons, it had been doing amazingly well!



But suddenly, after a while of the lemons finally sprouting and growing to their almost-ready-to-be-picked size, they began to get some rather odd marks. At first the marks were tiny, and they look amost like the start of mold. But before long the tiny markings start to look almost more like the teeth of some small creature has been gnawing on them.

And then the culprit was discovered - the toddler of the house. The tiny tot was actually wandering her way over and taking a few gnawing bites out of the bottom, and had done so at least a few times! She obviously doesn’t mind the taste, or her baby teeth are coming in, and she just wanted something that felt good on her gums.

Of course lemons aren’t the only things to suffer a good bite! In fact - Audrey’s mom walked away for about two point five seconds and the little one already had bitten her way into a tomato and was halfway through it before she’d gotten back. Well, at least she’s getting her daily dose of veggies in?



