Toddler Waters Grass Before Sibling Wakes Up As Her “Me Time”

For us parents, one of the best ways to get our “me-time” in is by waking up early in the morning and enjoying a few quiet moments to ourselves doing whatever we need to do in order to start our day right.

For some of us, reading a book and exercising is all we need, but for others, spending some much needed quiet time outside helps. And in this particular case, by “others” we mean toddlers. In this adorable video uploaded by TikTok mom @ifnotusthanwho, she shows us just how her toddler daughter gets in her “me-time” before her baby brother wakes up in the morning.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Isn’t this so adorable?! Her daughter simply grabs the water hose and sits back in her little lawn chair watering the grass in the morning, so she can enjoy her quiet time before “having to run around with baby brother all day.” We love how this quick video shows just how important it is for kids to have moments where they can enjoy a little time to themselves, especially when they have siblings. And we especially love how this mom makes sure her daughter gets her “me-time” every morning because honestly, we completely get it!