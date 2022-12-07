Mom Defends Letting Toddler Boy Help Her Clean the House

So many of us can agree that teaching children to clean up, especially after themselves, is an important and valuable life skill. After all, how many adults have we come across through our daily lives who have managed to grow up with nearly none of those skills and don’t know how to clean a toilet or wash a dish?



But at what age do you start introducing that teaching and think that kids should help clean? Well, TikTok creator and ‘Montessori Mother’ Agnes says that you should let them help as soon as possible!

I, like many people, remember cleaning up after myself from a young age. Not that I did it all that well, mind you, and I can think of plenty of times when I was washing dishes, and there was probably more water on the floor or ceiling than in the sink. But I also remember being a bit older.

The real question that has to be asked and answered is how old a child should be before they start being taught how to clean. According to Agnes, you begin teaching them as soon as they show interest! Her toddler son often went around behind her, following her actions as she cleaned, and she encouraged the entire process, even buying him mini-sized cleaning tools to help.

Now, I am not saying you should be forcing your toddler to do chores, but honestly, neither is their harm in letting kids help clean, especially if they already show interest and are having age-appropriate expectations put on them. Even the littlest of littles can help throw trash in a trash can, sweep up small messes, put their clothes in a hamper, and pick up their toys.

It all boils down to teaching at their level and their speed and not setting them up for failure by having greater expectations than what they can match! Other than that, teaching them early on is only giving them the appropriate tools to be better adults later on in life.



