Woman Upgrades Her Toilet Paper Holder With This Amazon Find and TikTok Is Obsessed

...Now we have a place to put our phone when we're done

You know, sometimes it the smallest details in your home that can make a big difference. Simply adding Trader Joes fresh flowers to your kitchen countertop, painting one of your bedroom walls a bold color or even painting the doors edges in your home a vibrant and bright hue can make a drastic difference and instantly upgrade your space.

However, if you’re looking for other things to do in your home that can give you a similar effect, check out this viral video from TikTok user @casabycb who introduces to the coolest amazon find we never knew we needed for our bathrooms!

WATCH THE VIDEO

This is such a great tool to add to your bathroom! We love the modern look and how you can actually store things in the compartment and even have a place to sit your phone down (besides the bathroom countertop) while you handle your business. It’s genius!

Judging by the hundreds of comments the video received with many people saying they need this toilet paper holder and have it added to their Amazon cart, we won’t be surprised if this sells out sooner than later.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

