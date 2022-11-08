Skip to main content

Boston DIY Maven Shows Us How to Make The Cutest Thanksgiving Napkin Rings

Thanksgiving décor on a budget

Much like pool noodles, our love of empty toilet paper rolls runs deep. Seriously, who knew there were so many things you can do with an empty toilet paper roll? Well apparently, social media content creators know a thing or two about up cycling toilet paper rolls into something useful and TikTok content creator Julie Sousa @the_avantgarde proves just that with her latest DIY.

If you’re in need of some cute DIY Thanksgiving décor, this DIY content creator has got you covered with her latest décor DIY making these cute Thanksgiving napkin rings!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To create these cute napkin rings, she cut the toilet paper roll in half and used hot glue to wrap each piece with a burnt orange ribbon. To complete the easy DIY, she simply slid her napkin through and the roll and added a fresh piece of rosemary herb to garnish the DIY and give it a nice pop of color.

What we love the most about this simple DIY is not is it cute and easy to make, but as she mentioned in the video, it’s disposable and budget-friendly, so it’s no big deal if someone accidentally throws it away.

This DIY is one of the many reasons you may want to start saving your toilet paper rolls!

