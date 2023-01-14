Make a Chic Toilet Paper Holder Out of a Cardboard Box and an Old Pillowcase

It looks just as cute as anything in Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Cardboard is a sustainable material, and it's easy to find. Check your house or neighborhood for empty boxes, and you'll likely find one. You can also visit local grocery stores, restaurants, and other businesses that receive deliveries regularly.

Although repurposing old material is great, it's important to consider how materials break down and the dangers of using them. For instance, cardboard boxes are great for making DIY toilet paper holders but may attract pests or grow mold over time.

Folks in the comments were big supporters of this recycling DIY storage hack.

"See…this is what I’m talking about! Saving money and creating at the same time." @desireyourhome

"I love it! Do you have more ideas how to reuse cardboard boxes??" @ffabilan

Although we have love sustainable storage and repurposed items as much as the next person, there are some concerns we think you deserve to know about.

Cardboard is a good material for this project because it's sturdy and can be easily painted. Keep in mind however that cardboard will break down over time and may attract pests or grow mold, as folks pointed out in the comments.

"This is such a cute idea, but I got freaked out when our pest guy said that keeping cardboard boxes in your home can actually attract pests not sure if this is true but this would be such a cute gift box to give someone and you are recycling!" @Lovethelunas

"Over time, cardboard breaks down and gets moist, and the smells attracts roaches and bugs." @Cindy

We hope this project inspires you to find new uses for the cardboard boxes that come into your home regularly. It's easy, cheap, and fun!

