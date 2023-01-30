Woman Wraps Toilet Paper In Decorative Tissue Paper to Make Bathroom Look Extra Fancy

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There are many ways to decorate your home and thanks to the plethora of DIY tutorials that pop up on our social media feeds, we have access to replicating these DIYs on our own. Some of my favorite home décor DIYs are the tutorials that are both inexpensive, easy to do and actually elevate the space in your home.

And such is the case with this simple DIY from TikTok user @hookedonhomedecor. This DIY may have you questioning why you should do this in the first place, however, if you do opt to try it out, you won’t regret it!

Okay, so the comment section had quite a few folks questioning the point of her wrapping her toilet paper in tissue paper, but I like it!

I can see this being a popular DIY for people who own a home that they use to AIrbnb and potentially doing this to their toilet paper as a simple way to add some color or texture to the bathroom and an easy way to show your guests that sometimes the little things can make a difference (and hey, it wouldn’t help if this also gets you one step closer to rightfully earning those five stars, right?).

Sure, if you lead a sustainable lifestyle, this may not be the DIY for you, however, if you’re wanting to jazz up your bathroom space on a budget, this easy DIY is perfect!

