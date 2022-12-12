People Are Filling Their Toilet Tanks With Flowers and Honestly No One Knows How to Feel About It

We have seen some pretty crazy and interesting theories and techniques, including DIYs, come across the page here at DenGarden. Sometimes they work, and sometimes they have everyone in the comments screaming not to do whatever it is being suggested. Like this counter-space saving ‘hack’ that everyone pretty much is saying is a stupid idea.

But sometimes those ideas are just… a bit off the beaten path, so to speak. Take this toilet-tank flower idea from the ShareLifeHomeDecor channel over on TikTok!

So, I’m just going to start off by saying that this one… is a bit of a doozy, and I won’t blame you if you feel it is too weird. I know I did. But the idea behind this decor ‘hack’ is to actually get fresh flowers, yes full-on bouquets, and arrange them beautifully in your toilet tank to create a cute display in a place you’d otherwise ignore.

I will also admit that the look is, well, pretty darn cute. It helps that the creators are showing off really pretty bunches of flowers, but the real question is whether or not this is a sustainable and even practical practice.

And, to be fair, most commenters are similarly on the fence. Some are already saying they will be heading off to their nearest florist to try this for themselves, while others are adamant that this is a bad idea. And thankfully, there are a few plumbers in there as well (though I can’t verify that they are plumbers, so take that with a grain of salt), who say that as long as you don’t block the valve or anything, you should be fine. However, you will probably not have the water flow that you are used to, and depending on how many flowers you have in the tank, you may not even be able to flush!

Where do you fall on this decor ‘hack’? Totally cute, or a totally don’t-do?



