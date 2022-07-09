Consider Laying Your Tomato Plants Down Instead of Planting Upright

Tomato plants are some of the very first veggies (or fruits, depending on who you ask) that many of us grow in our gardens. They’re typically relatively easy to raise and survive well under most conditions. Not to say that they’ll grow right every time or don’t have their own demanding needs, but they are a fairly good beginner crop for the most part.

But that doesn’t mean we all still can’t use a few tips when it comes to raising these delicious red foodstuffs! One hack that recently came to our attention may just change the tomato-growing game, and we are excited to share it with you!

So today’s garden hack comes to us from Sarah Beana over on TikTok! This helpful hint is for those of us with overly long, or lanky, tomato plants that we don’t really want to, or can’t, string up properly or we're afraid might not make it. It can also work if you have particularly shallow soil and can’t dig down far enough to plant the entire root base of the tomato plant.

The tip is an easy one - simply plant your tomatoes sideways! That’s right, simply dig a trench, which can be longer but far more shallow than a typical hole needed for planting, and lay your tomato’s root base in the trench and cover it up like normal. This sideways planting helps encourage root growth all along that ‘leggy’ stem, providing far more of a base than you’d otherwise achieve.

The whole goal of this hack is to ensure that there is proper root growth and a larger root system, meaning that the entire plant is far more stable and gets the water and nutrients it needs from the soil. If you leave these kinds of leggy plants without any support they are far more likely to fall over with broken stems, so this is a simple, yet functional alternative.

Is this something you will try in your own beds, even if just to see how well it does? If so, let us know! We’d love to hear how well this hack worked for you!