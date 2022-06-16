Skip to main content

Here’s the Only Way to Plant Tomatoes For a Great Harvest

This is essential if you’re planning on planting in an actual garden bed.

Many more people have understandably picked up the skill of gardening in the past couple of years. Whether to grow their own food, to relieve stress, or both, gardening has definitely become a popular activity amongst the masses.

Thankfully for beginner gardeners, many seasoned gardeners have took to social media to share their own gardening tips to help those who need it. Recently, TikTok @raisinglions shared a beneficial tip to help grow an abundance of tomatoes in a garden bed.

WATCH THE VIDEO

How great is this gardening tip? We love that she used an auger spiral drill to dig a deep hole into the ground as opposed to using a general shovel. What a way to work smarter and not harder. After she drilled the deep and narrow hole, she mixed crushed egg shells for calcium and epsom salt for magnesium into the hole to avoid burning the roots upon contact. Next, she removed all of the leaves from the tomato with the exception of the top leaf to improve good air flow and so it’s one less thing the plant has to feed. Afterwards, she mashes the roots so they’re less compact and can branch out into the soil once they’re planted, before finally covering the plant with mulch.

We love this gardening tip and judging by the comments, we’re not the only ones, either!

Wedding bounce house
Article

Couple’s Bounce-House Photo Booth Is Perfect For Casual Outdoor Weddings

1 hour ago
Mushrooms
Article

Woman Makes Adorable Outdoor Solar Mushroom Lamp From Dollar Tree Finds

2 hours ago
paper towels
Article

TikTok Can't Get Over This Genius Paper Towel Holder Hack

4 hours ago
Spraying perfume
Article

Wife Shares The Sweetest Wedding Tip for Soon-to-Be Brides

6 hours ago
Bookshelf
Article

Woman Makes The Tiniest Mexican Restaurant Out Of An Old Popcorn Box...and TikTok is Obsessed

Jun 15, 2022
Ministry of Silly Walks Sign
Article

Woman Puts ‘Silly Walking Sign’ In Front Of House and Camera Proves It Was 100% Worth It

Jun 15, 2022
Leafs
Article

Ceramic Artist Uses Real Plants to Decorate Pieces and It’s Breathtaking

Jun 15, 2022
Picture frame on wall
Article

DIY ‘Trick’ Picture Frame Is a Brilliant Way To Never Lose Your Remote Again

Jun 15, 2022
Shower curtain rings
Article

Woman Transforms Dollar Tree Shower Curtain Rings Into Stunning Outdoor Lighting

Jun 15, 2022
Target aisles
Article

Mom’s Hack for Keeping Kids Distracted While Shopping at Target Is Pure Genius

Jun 15, 2022
Trash picking
Article

Woman Share How to Trash Pick Like a ‘Pro’ and TBH Her Finds Are Mind-Blowing

Jun 15, 2022
DIY Bathroom Caddy
Article

Woman Makes Elegant Bathroom Caddy From Dollar Tree Finds

Jun 15, 2022
Before and after home renovation
Article

Woman Scores Home for $32k And Transforms It Into an Oasis

Jun 14, 2022
Mushroom lamp
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Tree Glassware to Recreate Expensive HomeGoods Mushroom Lamp

Jun 14, 2022
Bucket of water
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Planter That Doubles As a Rainwater Barrel

Jun 14, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.