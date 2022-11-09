Skip to main content

Woman Repurposes Butcher Block Tool Box as a Kitchen Storage Island and It’s Genius

Um, why has no one thought of this before!?

If you live in an apartment that requires you to install a kitchen yourself, or if your kitchen is small and doesn't come with enough drawers for all those kitchen gadgets that you need, but don't have a home for - you need to improvise. Such as this woman did for under $500. And sometimes you have to look around in a different aisle or store even - like a hardware store - to find what you're looking for. That's right.

TikToker Jessica (@gingerinvermont) shares in her video, where she got her kitchen counter from and it makes so much sense. 

This is perfect!

Especially for spices and other kitchen tools. And it also looks cool! Even better, if you have small kids around, you can store all your sharp objects in the top drawer and just lock them up. 

This particular model is called a "Butcher Block Tool Box" from the brand Yukon and it is available at Harbor Freight. It might look a bit pricey - which it is - but it will last you a lifetime, therefore it is almost like an investment. It can also work as a kitchen island, as you can move it around - since it comes with wheels.

Let's summarize this, it is compact, sturdy, flexible, long-lasting, and looks cool. What else can a kitchen ask for? You can certainly use the top as a counter area for cooking - duh!

The TikTok community also approved, and I have a feeling that Harbor Freight will run out of supplies soon. Better hurry!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

wooden ladder
Article

Trendy Vintage Ladder Gets the Perfect “Second Chance”

bathroom mirrors
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Tree Black Tape to Give Bathroom Mirror Ultimate Upgrade

air clay checkered dish
Article

Woman Makes Trendy Looking Coasters Out of Crayola Air Dry Clay

disco
Article

This Is a Sign You Need to Get Yourself Some Funky Disco Tiles

shutterstock_1923641291
Article

Watch This Cafe’s Bathroom Get a Flamingo Makeover

looking at wall
Article

How Do You Know What To Put on Your Walls? Just Use These Simple Tips!

amazon finds
Article

These Amazon Finds Will Cut Your Cleaning Time In Half

home office
Article

Woman Builds Husband the Perfect Home Office In Just 2 Weeks

bottle brush Christmas trees
Article

Think You Have an Obsession? You Have Nothing on This Christmas-Loving Woman

dumpster diving
Article

Woman Finds Hundreds of Once Perfectly Good Mugs Home Goods Allegedly Tossed In the Dumpster

Black accent wall
Article

This Might Be Your Sign to Paint Your CeIling Black

christmas stockings
Article

Woman Does Trendy “Christmas Bomb” Video With a Steamy Twist

Curtains
Article

Here's an Easy Way to Make Your Home Look Expensive

bar cart
Article

Man Finds Bar Cart In the Trash and Gives It a Great Second Life

painting wall black
Article

Couple Paints Their Living Room Black and It Looks So Cool

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.