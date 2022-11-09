Woman Repurposes Butcher Block Tool Box as a Kitchen Storage Island and It’s Genius

Um, why has no one thought of this before!?

If you live in an apartment that requires you to install a kitchen yourself, or if your kitchen is small and doesn't come with enough drawers for all those kitchen gadgets that you need, but don't have a home for - you need to improvise. Such as this woman did for under $500. And sometimes you have to look around in a different aisle or store even - like a hardware store - to find what you're looking for. That's right.

TikToker Jessica (@gingerinvermont) shares in her video, where she got her kitchen counter from and it makes so much sense.

This is perfect!

Especially for spices and other kitchen tools. And it also looks cool! Even better, if you have small kids around, you can store all your sharp objects in the top drawer and just lock them up.

This particular model is called a "Butcher Block Tool Box" from the brand Yukon and it is available at Harbor Freight. It might look a bit pricey - which it is - but it will last you a lifetime, therefore it is almost like an investment. It can also work as a kitchen island, as you can move it around - since it comes with wheels.

Let's summarize this, it is compact, sturdy, flexible, long-lasting, and looks cool. What else can a kitchen ask for? You can certainly use the top as a counter area for cooking - duh!

The TikTok community also approved, and I have a feeling that Harbor Freight will run out of supplies soon. Better hurry!

