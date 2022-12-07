Woman Shares Grandma’s Toothbrush Hack People Had No Idea They Were Supposed to Do

Do you know how often you should replace your toothbrush or your toothbrush heads? Just in case you are unaware, according to the American Dental Association (ADA), you should replace toothbrush heads or toothbrushes every three to four months or more often if bristles are visibly matted or frayed.

While the ADA suggests caring for your toothbrush by simply rinsing the toothbrush after each use and storing it in an upright position, this one TikTok content creator swears by this toothbrush hack that her grandmother taught her and honestly, we’ve never heard of this before, but now we’re curious.

Courtesy of TikToker @ashlienicole35, this toothbrush hack simply involves bringing a pot of water to a boil and once the water is boiling hot, place the toothbrush head into the water and let it sit in the hot water for three to five minutes. Afterwards, run cold water over the toothbrush until the toothbrush is back at room temperature.

According to her grandmother, this simple weekly hack kills all the germs and bacteria and is a perfect way to care for your toothbrush in-between replacing your toothbrush or toothbrush head every few months.

The comment section was mixed with TikTok users — who primarily have never heard about this hack — suggesting she simply just buy a new toothbrush from the Dollar Tree, however, if this hack works for her, then perhaps it’s best that she continues to follow her grandmother’s advice.

