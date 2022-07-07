Couple Uses Toothpaste To Get The Perfect Line For Cutting

We all have those small tasks around the house that seem to pile up- you know, those "we will get to them next week" tasks. These tasks aren’t huge, making them easier to put off until next time. Or maybe you're focusing on the bigger picture of a house remodel and overlooking the smaller aspects until all of a sudden they are the last thing on your to-do list.

These little tasks often happen to be some of the finishing touches, such as finishing up the trim or cutting out spaces for outlets in your new furniture or wall boards. While the latter may already be easy enough to do, we found the perfect hack that makes this simple task even easier without breaking out the tape measure.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Liz from over at WithinTheGrove on TikTok is our savvy DIY hacker today! She and her family post many little tips and tricks for home remodeling, so follow her if you want to see more like this! But today, we are focusing on her super-simple outlet hole trick.

The secret? Toothpaste. Any kind will do, though we wouldn’t say use that pricey charcoal stuff you spent some serious bucks on.

We love this hack because it replaces tape, pencils, and even measuring tape. All you need to do is coat the outside of the outlet with a thin layer of toothpaste. Next, press whatever you need to cut against the pasty side, leaving an impression there. This impression creates an easy-to-follow guideline for cutting, either with a jig saw or craft knife (depending on the thickness of whatever you are cutting). Just follow the line, and voila- instant perfect fit! Best of all, the line washes off, so you don’t have to try to ensure you’ve erased all of a pencil line or accidentally left scratches.

Of course, at least one commenter suggested you could use lipstick, but we wouldn’t recommend that (toothpaste is way cheaper!)