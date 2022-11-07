Skip to main content

Apparently, Toothpaste Can Completely Transform Your Scoffed Shoes

Who knew?

If you're a shoe fanatic like myself, you will do anything to give your precious shoes a longer shelf life, such as using this hack to keep your white sneakers white, without any bleach. Or you could use other household items to make your boots look brand new again. 

Such as TikToker @jordanicolebird did with her Dr. Martens, as she shares in her video. 

WATCH THE VIDEO 

Wow! Certain kinds of toothpaste seem to be like magic erasers, which is quite impressive and worrisome, coming to think of what ingredients are used in major toothpaste brands.

This TikToker uses Crest Complete + Scope Advanced Active Foam toothpaste on her scuffed Dr. Martens, but I would imagine you could use any major toothpaste brand, that has powerful, active ingredients. 

It's hard to tell how long she leaves the toothpaste on them, however, I'd say the longer the better. All you need to do is wipe it off, and tada - you got brand new boots. This sure works on other combat boots, as long as they're leather.  

One TikToker commented that alcohol or perfume also does the trick.  Another one suggested using a leather conditioner, which is probably better for the boots, and the creator agreed. And lastly, black shoe polish and a fiber towel, as per other TikTok suggestions.

However, if you don't have any leather conditioner, black shoe polish, alcohol or don't want to waste your precious perfume, toothpaste is the best option here. I'd imagine this would work especially well on older scuffed Dr. Martens or other leather boots. 

I will most certainly try this on my Dr. Martens, as they've seen better days. 

