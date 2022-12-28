This Best Home Hacks of 2022 Round Up Is Going to Change 2023 For Good

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We are coming to that time of the year - you’ve just gotten through one of the biggest holiday seasons and are heading into the next, and you want to make sure that everything in your house is well and truly taken care of. A lot of that has to do with throwing out old things and doing a last big tidy up before ringing in the New Year.

To make your job easier, the TikTok channel Home_Reimagined has gathered together plenty of quick and easy hacks for you to use to make sure your house is in tip-top shape come 2023!

So what kind of tips does this channel have in store for us?



Well, to start - have you ever had a problem with storing your spaghetti? I know I have. Sure I could toss them into a long container, but I never seem to have quite enough, or I’ve shoved them somewhere inconvenient because that is the only place they fit. No more since the creator shows us how to simply use a pair of ziplock bags to make one singular, larger bag that can fit even tall and unusual items.

She’s also got something for removing pesky sticky labels off of things (blow dryer for a couple of seconds until the glue becomes less sticky and more pliable) or how to finally find that starting strip on your packing tape.

Then there are the cleaning hacks themselves, including three Swiffer hacks you never knew you needed in your life but won’t be able to live without, something for finally getting all the residue and dust off of your window blinds, and plenty more. When I saw that this video pretty much has some sort of cleaning tip for just about every room in your house (and even some outside of it), I really mean it!



So go watch, and get to cleaning! You can thank me later for the introduction.



