Apparently We’ve All Been Making Beds Wrong Our Entire Lives

The top sheet is supposed to go that way!?

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

According to this viral video, we’ve all been making beds wrong our entire lives—some of you might agree. And some of you might not. The necessity of top sheets is highly debated.

A top sheet is flat, often slightly longer than your mattress size and wider than long. It sits on top of your fitted sheet — which fits snugly over your mattress — and has elastic around the edges so it stays in place. Since it's larger than most mattresses, there's plenty of room for tossing and turning without worrying about shifting them out of place.

Fitted sheets are more common because they're easier to put on than their loose-fitting counterparts: tuck one end under each corner until they meet in the middle (or fold like an envelope). Some folks definitely appreciate this knowledge.

"I thought the purpose of a top sheet was so you don't have to wash expensive blankets as often. So people who don't use top sheets are washing their blankets every week?" @Odin_and_Frigg_1999

"I don’t understand how there’s people who don’t use a top sheet lol. Top sheet user for life!" @Tara

While other folks were not interested in the top sheet life at all.

"Life hack: just don't use a top sheet. They're just a leg trap in disguise. But yes, that is the right way." @DiamanteGrey

There are many different ways to make a bed, but we think this one is the best. It's simple, quick, and easy to remember. Plus, it looks nice when you're done! If you want to learn more about how to fold sheets or what kind of sheet set is right for your home, check out our other articles on this subject.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.