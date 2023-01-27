Woman Warns Others Not to Use Peel and Stick Wallpaper For a Good Reason

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

As a renter, you know your options for home renovations are limited - but it's not entirely impossible to give your rental a makeover. You could use peel-and-stick contact paper or wallpaper, as these are said to be renter-friendly. However, use it with caution.

According to the TikTok account @shepeterpants, wallpaper isn't as easy to remove as it might seem!

Wow! The struggle is real.

At least we know that it worked and got the job done, as her caption reads,

"Peel and stick wallpaper does exactly what it says it’s gonna do. Stick."

Indeed, it does!

A little birdie once told me, to use WD-40 to remove the adhesive from the wallpaper, as it tends to be stubborn at times.

Knowing this could be a life- and deposit saver!

However, you could also use a steamer, and hot- or warm water to "melt" the adhesive.

When it comes to wallpaper, certainly make sure it says what it says, that it is renter-friendly, won't destroy walls, and is the peel-and-stick type.

I guess you could say it's a bit of a gamble here. The strength of the wallpaper adhesive might also depend on the paint used on the walls.

TikTok thought that this was somewhat hilarious, as people made some jokes about this creator trying to peel off the wallpaper. Others wondered why it didn't cause any damage to the wall.

As TikToker @magic.earring.ken commented,

"Now I want to do that just so I can use it to stretch out my back in the morning."

This is certainly a workout.

And TikToker @ok_clara asked,

"How is it not peeling off the wall paint?"

Seriously! It must be good wall paint!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.