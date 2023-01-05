Woman Uses Towel Bars to Organize Her Home and It's Genius

We were today years old when we realized you can use a towel bar so many different ways!

One of the greatest finds across social media platforms are the organization hacks. And thanks to many content creators, we’ve discovered quite a few helpful hacks that has taken our organization skills from basic to next level.

The latest hack we’ve found is courtesy of TikTok content creator @therenegadehome and is simply genius. She uses towel bar racks throughout her home to create more organization and we love both the functionality and how cute this hack is!

As you can see in the video above, she uses multiple towel bar racks throughout her home and it’s such a game changer!

The first way she uses the towel bar is in her closet to hang her jeans from hooks. Not only does it look better, but she does’t have to worry about folding the jeans and potentially running out of shelf space due to how bulky jeans typically are when folded. This hack is also perfect if you lack closet space, too!

She also uses her multiple towel bars to organize her daughter’s hoodies, paint brushes, hats, as a laundry room drying hack, to hold her blankets, and as an easy way to hang coats and backpacks if you don’t have a hallway closet to store these items.

As many of her follower pointed out in the comment section, this organization hack gives off retail organization vibes and we love it!

