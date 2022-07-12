Skip to main content

Woman Elevated Bathroom With Simple Towel Decoration

That is SUPER gorgeous!

Our bathrooms are our oasis - the place we can destress and relax (even if there are kiddos outside just waiting to use the potty or who need your attention or another snack.) We get it! And because of that, we know how much you want to make your bathroom feel like a spa destination to help complete the overall atmosphere.

What better way to do that than with a few super simple DIY decorating hacks you can do yourself?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

We have Jessica from TheWilliamsFamily over on TikTok to thank for this cute little hack! All it involves is a towel holder, a couple of towels in your own personal style, and maybe a few little bits of decoration if you are feeling extra fancy. Best of all, as Jessica points out, this entire cute look costs less than twenty five dollars and if you already have good looking towels this will cost you even less!

So the hack starts off with two towels (though you may be able to do it with more if you wish), and a towel rack. The first towel is creatively folded up around the bar with a rubber band holding the top together, creating a u-shaped space that hangs down while the second towel is rolled and put into this space. The second towel helps ‘fill in’ the space in the first, giving it a fuller look, while also still being available for use. We could see putting a few smaller hand towels in here for this purpose, instead of having them tucked away in a drawer somewhere.

Jessica finishes the look off with an inexpensive curtain buckle from Ross, the same thing that is often used to pull and pin curtains back so they do not hang straight. This part is easily adjustable, and you could put just about any other accent piece you like here, so keep that in mind.

Overall, we love the look of it! It's so simple, yet creative, and we are certainly going to try it for ourselves (and maybe hunt through her other videos for some similar cool bathroom decor ideas!).

