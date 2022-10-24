If You Hate Having People Touch the Same First Towel In the Bathroom: This Dollar Store Trick Is a Life-Saver

For many of us going to someone else’s house and having to use the same towel that someone else used is a rather unavoidable ick. After all, most people don’t have paper towels freely available in their bathroom, and they may only have one or two hand towels that you can use to dry their hands after washing them, meaning they are being shared with everyone else who is doing the same thing.

Lucky for you, we’ve got a bathroom ‘hack’ that can totally elevate your bathroom game, especially during a party, and take your handwashing from ick to incredible!

The CraftGrooms channel over on TikTok has a lot of handy tips and tricks that can help you out every day around your home. Sure some of them might seem a little bit more out there, and a touch more ‘bougie’ than others, but hey - we love it!

So when they said that they had a ‘hack’ for avoiding the icky person after person touching the same hand towel after a party situation, you know we had to jump on it. So the hack itself is a simple one. All you need to do is run to your local Dollar Store and grab a bulk pack of hand towels, or more than one pack, a cute little serving tray, and a small trash can.

Take everything home, then start rolling. Bust out all of your creative juices to start rolling towels in whatever fancy way fits you best, then fit them on the serving tray and push said tray to a corner of your vanity. Put the brand new trash can either right behind the now rolled hand towels on their serving tray or on the floor, and if you’re feeling extra crafty, maybe come up with a cute sign inviting visitors to use and toss a towel. Wash said towels after each party, reroll, and there you have it! A bougie bathroom on a budget!