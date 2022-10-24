Skip to main content

If You Hate Having People Touch the Same First Towel In the Bathroom: This Dollar Store Trick Is a Life-Saver

This hack comes in clutch for a party!

For many of us going to someone else’s house and having to use the same towel that someone else used is a rather unavoidable ick. After all, most people don’t have paper towels freely available in their bathroom, and they may only have one or two hand towels that you can use to dry their hands after washing them, meaning they are being shared with everyone else who is doing the same thing.

Lucky for you, we’ve got a bathroom ‘hack’ that can totally elevate your bathroom game, especially during a party, and take your handwashing from ick to incredible!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The CraftGrooms channel over on TikTok has a lot of handy tips and tricks that can help you out every day around your home. Sure some of them might seem a little bit more out there, and a touch more ‘bougie’ than others, but hey - we love it!

So when they said that they had a ‘hack’ for avoiding the icky person after person touching the same hand towel after a party situation, you know we had to jump on it. So the hack itself is a simple one. All you need to do is run to your local Dollar Store and grab a bulk pack of hand towels, or more than one pack, a cute little serving tray, and a small trash can.

Take everything home, then start rolling. Bust out all of your creative juices to start rolling towels in whatever fancy way fits you best, then fit them on the serving tray and push said tray to a corner of your vanity. Put the brand new trash can either right behind the now rolled hand towels on their serving tray or on the floor, and if you’re feeling extra crafty, maybe come up with a cute sign inviting visitors to use and toss a towel. Wash said towels after each party, reroll, and there you have it! A bougie bathroom on a budget!

little mouse in house
Article

Woman’s Genius All-Natural Satchels Are the Chemical-Free Way to Keep Mice Out of the House

Skeletons
Article

Neighbors Engage In a Full-In Skeleton War and It’s Too Good

Mirror
Article

Woman Gives Antique Mirror Epic Update

Wall Demo
Article

You Will Not Believe What This Couple Found Hidden In Their Walls

sconces on brick wall
Article

These Wireless Wall Sconces Are a Total Vibe

Hardwood floors stain
Article

TikToker Swoops in to Help Frazzled Woman Remove Stain From Hardwood Floor

clutter
Article

Texas Couple’s Decluttering Challenge Has Them Tossing Two Things a Day Each

Fireplace
Article

Woman Restores Fireplace and More to It’s Former Glory and the Before/After Is Jaw-Dropping

shutterstock_2157768573
Article

Mom Offers Solution For Parents of Destructive Toddlers and It’s So Genius

shutterstock_459573091
Article

Sentimental Folks Will Love This Decorative Idea That Honors All the Important Notes In Your Life

Disco Ball
Article

This DIY Disco Mirror Is the Grooviest Thing You’ve Ever Seen

purple paint
Article

Woman’s Bathroom Mural Is So Simple and Cute

mosaic tiles
Article

Woman Turns Tree Stump Into Mosaic Masterpiece

Bathroom
Article

Watch This Couple Do an Insane Bathroom Makeover

Slat wall
Article

This Hack Helps You Install the Slat Wall of Your Dreams Without Removing Your Baseboards

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.