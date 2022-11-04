Skip to main content

Holistic Health Expert Shares Five Toxic Things In Your Kitchen You Need to Get Rid Of

It may not be easy, but it's necessary

Thanks to social media content creators, we’ve been introduced to multiple ways to better our home choices whether we’re doing so to improve our health, to better the environment or both. We’ve learned how to swap out traditional everyday products for non-chemical options and how to transition to using zero-waste products and now, courtesy of TikTok content creator and holistic health coach, @nataliaazadwellness, we’re learning what five toxic kitchen products we should remove from our kitchen ASAP.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, the first toxic item listed that we should remove our kitchen is our beloved non-stick pans. We know this may not be the easiest swap considering how easy it is to clean them, however, these pots and pans contains chemicals PFCs and PFAS that can reportedly harm your thyroid, reproductive organs and immune system. Next two on the list are plastic cups and plastic Tupperware since they are made with propylene and BPAs that allegedly contain cancerous chemicals. To our surprise, aluminum foil is an item on this list as well since it reportedly is linked to neurological diseases. Lastly, plastic kitchen utensils should be removed from the kitchen since they reportedly can negatively affect your thyroid and liver.

We know these items may not be the easiest to get rid of, however, should you choose to do so, consider swapping out for cast-iron pots and pans, glass cups and food containers, parchment paper instead of aluminum foil and wooden kitchen utensils are great alternatives.

