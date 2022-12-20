It's Time to Clean Out Your Toxic Laundry Closet and Replace it With These Eco-Friendly Finds

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When making the choice to go “green” and switch over to a more eco-friendly lifestyle, it may seem intimidating at first trying to replace everything in your home with more sustainable finds, however, making the switch doesn’t have to be so difficult. One of the best ways to make the transition easier is by starting and finishing one room before moving onto the next area.

If you’re wondering which room in your home to start replacing with sustainable goods, may we suggest your laundry room? According to TikTok content creator and nutrition and hormone specialist, @lesliekhealthnhormones is quite simple and necessary to do.

You may or ay not know but the typical commercial laundry detergents and dryer sheets we use to clean our laundry are potentially filled with toxic chemicals. So to combat this, it’s best to find laundry detergents that have fewer toxic chemicals, if any at all.

Her suggestions are Molly’s Suds Natural Oxygen Whitener as a great alternative to bleach, Molly’s Suds Laundry Powder and rather than using dryer sheets, swap those out for SnugPad Wool Dryer Balls. If you’d rather have an entire laundry kit to start off with, Branch Basics The Laundry Kit.

