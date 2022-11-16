Toxicologist Explains the Toxic Reasons Why She Doesn't Burn Candles

We’ve shared before how much we love using candles in our home. They smell great, set the mood and depending on the type of candle you purchase, you may even be able to upcycle the container and use it for something else. Considering all of those benefits, you’d think there aren’t any cons to using candles, but according to this board certified toxicologist and TikTok content creator, Yvonne Burkart, PhD, DABT (@dryvonneburkart), it’s actually not good to burn candles. Here are the surprising reasons why:

As she says in the video, the easiest way to increase your toxic load is through polluted air (which she notes is especially important to know for pregnant women) and unfortunately, candles are sources of indoor air pollutants like formaldehyde, benzene, toluene and ultra fine particles. Another reason she mentions is that even when candles aren’t lit, they still emit pollutants. Additionally, she says that candles usually contain toxic fragrance chemicals like carcinogens, allergens, and endocrine disruptors. The fourth reason she mentions is that some dyes used to color candles are carcinogenic. And lastly, candles are largely unregulated aside from the types of glass containers required and fire safety precautions, so that means even if if a candle is labeled as a soy or coconut blend, there can still be petroleum derived wax in them.

Whew, that’s a lot to take in, especially if you’re a candle lover like myself. This may seem like shockingly bad news to hear, but she did provide a wonderful substitute to maintain a good-smelling home. Simply simmer some of your favorite spices in water on your stove instead of lighting a candle!

