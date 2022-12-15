This Simple “Toy Blocker” For Under the Couch Is a Game Changer for Parents

Is anyone else’s couches a black hole where things seemingly go just to get lost, because I know mine sure are. There have been times that I have moved a couch to clean it, only to practically find entire cities beneath, from random socks to food to a whole bunch of toys. And I know I simply cannot be the only one, especially if you have kids or cats!



Luckily for me (and you, if you are like me) LaTreese Atkins on TikTok has the perfect solution and all you have to do is run to Amazon!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

We all know by now that things of all shapes and sizes have a notorious way of winding up places where they really don’t need to be. That is exactly what was happening in LaTreese’s home, where something or someone kept managing to get things to go where they really shouldn’t be. It was becoming a pain to move the couch or constantly have to go digging, so she hopped over to Amazon where she found ‘it’.

‘It’ is a simple, clear plastic frame, coming in a pack of 5 for $13, and it was about to change the couch ‘game’ for good.



These rent-friendly, easily-removable plastic frames fit snugly under your couch (or even kitchen counters or fridges, if you so like), and help stop anything from coming in beneath them. Balls, socks, pens, and toys will all be blocked from sliding underneath, though it won’t save you from dust bunnies and dirt so you’ll still occasionally have to lift or move the couch to clean the floors beneath!

Of course, if you have bigger couches, you might have to rethink your strategy a little and figure out where the toys are most likely to go so you don’t have to block off the entire couch. You could also, as one commenter suggested, just take the legs off your couch, and voila - no more problem!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.