Trader Joe’s Is Selling Unicorn Baby’s Breath to Add Some Color Back Into Dreary Winter

This is just the serotonin hit we needed.

It’s no secret that Trader Joe’s is one of the best places to shop in the country. The grocery chain has been killing it with its affordable wine, exotic foods, and healthy snacks. And now they've taken things up a notch by introducing consumers to a new magical flower: unicorn baby's breath.

The unicorn flower trend is making its way back into grocery stores. Yes, you read that right: the mythical horned horse of your childhood dreams has made a foray into the world of produce.

The brightly colored flowers are currently available at Trader Joe's, and if you want to add a little bit of magic to your home this winter (or just brighten up those dark days), these flowers are an excellent choice.

Others expressed exactly how we felt first learning these floral arrangements even existed! "A dream come true." @Bri Adele

Some made plans for their next day trip, while others planned for months ahead just how to use these beauties.

"Oh, this is what I needed to get me there; going tomorrow." @Sara Cortez

"I now know my centerpiece for Easter." @Krystle Hofmann

The unicorn flower trend is one we can get behind for many reasons—they're beautiful, they have interesting shapes and textures, and they have amazing healing properties!

We love the excitement. In addition to being a great example of taking something ordinary and making it totally magical, this is also a good example of using color to create a mood.

And for some people, using color can make a statement about who you are or what you’re trying to say without saying anything.

It’s a bright, happy flower that adds much-needed color to the bleak winter months. If you want to make your unicorn baby's breath (or other bright flowers) last longer, check out this article we wrote!