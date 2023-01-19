This $5 Trader Joe’s Eucalyptus Can Totally Transform a Living Room

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

I know this might come as a bit of a shock (it did to me), but you don’t HAVE to go all out extravaganza in your home to make it look amazing. In fact, you can make small and simple additions that will make your space feel way more comfortable, and gorgeous, without really throwing everything and the kitchen sink at the room.

Case in point - this absolutely gorgeous eucalyptus planter from Trader Joe’s that the creator of DiariesofmyHome recently showed off on TikTok.

So, the point of this whole video is to show off a gorgeous little eucalyptus and planter that was only five dollars at Trader Joe’s (so run, don’t walk, if you have one near you!) The overall look of the planter is sleek without being in your face, and of course the eucalyptus plant itself is especially gorgeous! This specific planter has bunches that can be separated into other planters that you might have lying around as well, so you can likely propagate it, if you so wanted!

The best part about about eucalyptus is that it is incredibly versatile, fairly easy to grow, and has a lot of benefits around the house. It can repel spiders and even fleas without needing to spray down your house with pesticides, and the leaves can be used in natural fabric softeners and in your skin and haircare routine.

Furthermore, if you’re feeling a bit stopped up you can just snip one of the leaves and hold it up under your nose, or hang the plant up in your shower! Eucalyptus is a natural decongestant so it’ll help you unblock that nose faster than a lot of other things you could try.



