Washington Florist Creates Gorgeous Bouquet Using Inexpensive Flowers From Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s is a great grocery store for so many reasons; the store layout is simple, they have a variety of food and household options and one of the best perks for shopping at Trader Joe's - they’re quite inexpensive.

Perhaps another perk for shopping at Trader Joe's is their flower selection. They typically have an abundance of beautiful seasonal flowers in stock that are both gorgeous and reasonably priced. So, while we’re not surprised when people gush on social media about their beautiful floral finds from the tin buckets of the popular grocery store, we’re stunned by how this Washington-based florist easily put together this beautiful Trader Joe's floral bouquet in the video below.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To create the stunning bouquet, all she did was reuse the Trader Joe's brown paper bag by cutting it and folding it to use to beautifully hold the flowers. Next, she begins piecing the variety of flowers together — including eucalyptus, baby’s breath and white and peach roses. Finally, she simply folded the brown paper bag over the floral arrangement and we’re shown a beautiful bouquet of flowers that looks as though it could have easily cost well over $100, but instead was only $45.

Her followers took to the comments to share their thoughts. “Why did I pay $200 for my wedding bouquet again?” one commentator wrote. "Make more so I can send to him until he gets me flowers,” another commentator hilariously shared. “I’m obsessed, this is why Trader Joe’s is elite,” another TikTok user commented.

We agree. Adding fresh flowers to our grocery list for our next Trader Joe’s grocery run!