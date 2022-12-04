Woman Preps Her Green Lawn Into a Permaculture Garden by Killing It.

Homesteading, self reliance, gardening, and off grid living are becoming very popular practices within our society. People recognize the importance of learning valuable skills to live and be self-sustainable in case of world emergencies, skyrocketing prices for food, and to just save a buck or two.

One woman, @colorado.monica has decided to convert her pretty neighborhood green lawn into a permaculture dream, all by killing it, but in a healthy way.

The woman kills the green gas in order to create nutritious viable soil for her food forest after the winter passes. Using the lasagna method the woman first spreads leaves all over the ground and waters thems o they get nice and soggy. Leaves are super nutritious for the soil, in large quantities breaking down leaves create “leaf mold” which adds valuable organic matter to the soil, acting as a natural soil conditioner and improves water holding capacity and enhances soil structure.

After the leaf layer gets put down the woman then covers the entire yard with a thick layer of cardboard. After the yard gets covered with cardboard- acts as the smoother to grass and weeds- she adds a layer of compost on top about 1-2 inches thick. After this is all said and done she then adds her final layer, 3 inches of mulch to protect, hold, and cover all the layers so it can break down and feed her soil through winter.

Come spring the woman should have a prepped yard ready to begin its permaculture garden life!

