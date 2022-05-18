Skip to main content

Gardener’s Unconventional Trick for Growing Kale Is a Major Game-Changer

No yard, no problem.

There are plenty of great reasons to start a garden. Gardening can serve as a stress relieving hobby that boosts your mood, helps you burn calories, can help improve your memory and so much more. However, one of the main benefits of starting a garden is the amount of money you can save growing your own food. With grocery store bills soaring due to inflation, it’s no wonder why many people are transforming their back yards into a bountiful garden of fresh fruits and vegetables.

However, what do you do if you live in an apartment and don’t have a yard to start a garden? Well, popular gardener @plantedinthegarden uploaded a video to TikTok showing us this amazing trick for growing a bunch of leafy green kale in the comfort of our living room using $2 Ikea trash bins!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Wow, we’re impressed! With the help of a grow light and leca pebbles to provide the kale with nutrition, he grew a ton of delicious kale! His method of filling one trash bin with water and cutting a small hole in the other bin that houses the kale clearly works. And of course, viewers were very intrigued and flooded his comments with support and thanks.

“That is genius!” wrote one viewer. Another follower commented “This video makes me so excited to start my hydro project!” TikTok user @feelyloveyou wrote “This is amazing, thank you for all the info.”

We’re sure he’s saving a ton of money at the grocery store thanks to his indoor garden. We can't wait to see what else he's able to grow with these bins. If you’ve been contemplating starting a garden, give this easy setup a go!

Table Lamp
Article

Upcycle Expert Dupes a $900 Lamp Using Just $9 and a Sharpie and People Are Impressed

48 minutes ago
Dresser
Article

Woman Transforms Old Dresser Into a Stunning Statement Piece Using a ‘Secret’ Weapon

17 hours ago
wallet
Article

Man Finds Wallet in the Street and What He Did Next Is Unbelievable

19 hours ago
Piper Fluted Natural Wood Round Dining Table
Article

Woman Incredibly Dupes a $1700 Table for Just $150

18 hours ago
Baby Teeth
Article

Man Shares a Unique Way to Hold Onto His Daughter's Baby Teeth

22 hours ago
Front porch
Article

Woman Transforms Porch Entryway to Surprise Her Mother-In-Law

May 16, 2022
Spray paint
Article

Couple Restores Trash Picked Wicker Furniture With Simple Hack

May 16, 2022
Brown napkins
Article

‘Old’ Man Shares Another Cheap Genius Beauty Hack

May 16, 2022
Floral bouquet
Article

Watch This Plant Mom Transform Her Dying Flowers Into Beautiful Art With This Easy DIY

May 16, 2022
Fittonia plant
Article

This Simple Watering Hack is Perfect For Busy Plant Parents

May 16, 2022
Plants
Article

Try This Simple Hack If You Struggle With Repotting Your Plants

May 15, 2022
White shirts
Article

Woman Shares Amazing Hack That Makes Her White Clothes Look New Again

May 14, 2022
Orange tree
Article

People Keep Stealing From Woman's Fruit Tree and She Has the Sweetest Response

May 13, 2022
Ivy Tree
Article

Couple Who Thought Their Ivy Was Growing on Old Tree Drunk Discovers It May Actually Be a Tomb

May 13, 2022
Burning Sage
Article

If You're Into Burning Sage, This Man Has a Painfully Obvious Hack For You

May 13, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.