Gardener’s Unconventional Trick for Growing Kale Is a Major Game-Changer

There are plenty of great reasons to start a garden. Gardening can serve as a stress relieving hobby that boosts your mood, helps you burn calories, can help improve your memory and so much more. However, one of the main benefits of starting a garden is the amount of money you can save growing your own food. With grocery store bills soaring due to inflation, it’s no wonder why many people are transforming their back yards into a bountiful garden of fresh fruits and vegetables.

However, what do you do if you live in an apartment and don’t have a yard to start a garden? Well, popular gardener @plantedinthegarden uploaded a video to TikTok showing us this amazing trick for growing a bunch of leafy green kale in the comfort of our living room using $2 Ikea trash bins!

Wow, we’re impressed! With the help of a grow light and leca pebbles to provide the kale with nutrition, he grew a ton of delicious kale! His method of filling one trash bin with water and cutting a small hole in the other bin that houses the kale clearly works. And of course, viewers were very intrigued and flooded his comments with support and thanks.

“That is genius!” wrote one viewer. Another follower commented “This video makes me so excited to start my hydro project!” TikTok user @feelyloveyou wrote “This is amazing, thank you for all the info.”

We’re sure he’s saving a ton of money at the grocery store thanks to his indoor garden. We can't wait to see what else he's able to grow with these bins. If you’ve been contemplating starting a garden, give this easy setup a go!